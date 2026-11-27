Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining looks on during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BEIJING, Nov 26 - The abrupt downfall of the top Communist Party official in China's commercial hub of Shanghai this week opened a rare path to one of the country's most prestigious regional posts ahead of a major national leadership reshuffle next year.

Chen Jining, Shanghai's party secretary since 2022 and once seen as a rising political star who studied and worked in Britain for a decade, occupied a post briefly held by President Xi Jinping two decades ago, just before his own meteoric rise.

But in an unexpected announcement on Tuesday, the anti-graft watchdog said he was being investigated for "suspected serious violations of discipline and laws," sending shock waves through political circles.

"I think one of the golden rules in Chinese politics, now and in the past, is never ever be in a position where you look like you might be a potential successor to the top job," said academic Kerry Brown at King's College London.

The financial hub's top job, outranking the mayoralty, has been one of the most prominent positions in China's leadership pipeline to the Communist Party's highest decision-making body, the Politburo Standing Committee, which now has seven members.

Shanghai has long been among the most reliable of proving grounds among the key municipalities, provinces, or central party institutions entrusted to officials considered suitable for central leadership roles before their elevation.

Eight of the city's 10 most recent party bosses went on to join the Politburo Standing Committee. Two, Jiang Zemin and Xi Jinping, became China's paramount leader, while two others, Zhu Rongji and Li Qiang, became premier.

By contrast, over the same period, Beijing, the capital, has yielded no paramount leader and propelled fewer than a handful of its party chiefs into the Politburo Standing Committee.

Chen's investigation, and the near certainty of his eventual ouster, offer a political springboard for another promising candidate.

"It may well be that the greatest issue was that so many were talking about him being a potential heir apparent," said Brown, director of the Lau China Institute at KCL.

ANOTHER CHEN, ANOTHER XI?

In nearly 40 years, just two Shanghai party bosses failed to make the cut: Chen Jining and Chen Liangyu.

In 2006, when high-profile graft purges were still seen as exceptional rather than part of a systemic campaign, Chen Liangyu was brought down in a pension fund corruption case before being sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Then Shanghai mayor Han Zheng, who is now vice president, stepped in as acting party secretary for a few months before Xi took the post in March 2007.

Xi stayed in Shanghai for only seven months before leaping directly to the Politburo Standing Committee in a highly unusual promotion at a once-every-five-year party congress in October.

He capped that rise by becoming China's paramount leader at the next party congress in 2012.

The vacancy left by the investigation of Chen Jining this week echoes the precedent of 20 years ago, just as the party prepares to reshuffle top leaders at next year's congress, where Xi is widely expected to secure five more years as China's leader.

But the historical parallels might end there, analysts say.

As promotion trajectories become more complex and less predictable, Daria Impiombato, a senior analyst at Berlin-based think tank MERICS, said, "The path forward for whoever takes Chen Jining's spot is not set in stone."

With the supreme military command still depleted following purges of top generals, Impiombato added, "Xi hasn't shown any hesitation in leaving gaping holes in his leadership until his plans have fully played out."

The precedent from 2006 could be an uncomfortable portent for whoever governs Shanghai next, as the post offers prestige and visibility, but also fuels speculation about ambitions beyond it.

With many once tipped as candidates for the top job now sidelined, except possibly Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao, Brown said, "It seems to never end well."

Officials likely to win in the end are those who "are doing everything they can to be low-profile, effective and non-threatening", he added.

Current Shanghai Mayor Zhu Zhongming, a 54-year-old appointed in September after the resignation of predecessor Gong Zheng, is now the city's highest-ranking active official. REUTERS