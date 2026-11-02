Deeper China-Oman ties strategic for both sides, Xi says

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a welcoming ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 30, 2026. KYODO NEWS/Kai Naito/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING, Nov 2 - China sees expanding and deepening ties with Oman as a "shared strategic choice" for both countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping told the Sultan of Oman on Monday.

Xi told Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said at the start of their meeting in Beijing that their countries' relations are at a "new historical starting point".

"I am ready to work with you to guide the China-Oman strategic partnership to an even higher level, better serve the peoples of our two countries, and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Xi said, according to a report from the media pool covering the meeting.

Haitham arrived in Beijing on Sunday for a two-day visit, the first by an Omani head of state since the countries established ties in 1978. REUTERS