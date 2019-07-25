Daring feat fires up city's tourism allure

A performer suspended above a giant pot throwing rice noodles into hot water at a theme park in Guilin, a Chinese city famous for its rice noodles. China's official Xinhua news agency reported yesterday that tourism is booming as the number of tourists to the scenic city of Guilin in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region hit a record high in the first half of the year. More than 61.4 million people visited the city, also known for its picturesque karst mountains and beautiful rivers, according to the local government.