Covid-19 is encouraging multilateralism: Apec Survey

SINGAPORE - A crisis usually impinges negatively on reasons for societies to reach out and conservatism usually becomes the norm. But the Covid-19 pandemic is instead encouraging global cooperation, with an overwhelming majority of people believing that it is important for economies to cooperate to solve global and regional challenges, even at the expense of domestic interests.

Many see international cooperation as the only solution for future economic success, although the world's changing geopolitics and protectionism are seen as strong challenges, a survey by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) organisation showed.