Court dismisses Najib's appeals in SRC trial

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's Federal Court yesterday dismissed all three of former prime minister Najib Razak's appeals related to his SRC International corruption case, The Malaysian Insight reported.

SRC is a former subsidiary of state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The court ruled against the appeals which largely relate to procedural matters for the trial - for a gag order to prevent the media and public from discussing the case, to request for additional documents, and to oppose the Attorney-General's move to withdraw a certificate transferring seven charges from the Sessions Court to the High Court.

A seven-judge panel, led by Chief Justice Richard Malanjum, also ruled in favour of Attorney-General Tommy Thomas by allowing his appeal against a court order to show the appointment letter of ad hoc prosecutor Sulaiman Abdullah.

Najib had pleaded not guilty to seven charges last Wednesday at the start of his much-anticipated SRC trial linked to the alleged plundering of state fund 1MDB in a financial scandal that shocked the world.

He is accused of receiving RM42 million (S$13.8 million) for giving a government guarantee for a RM4 billion loan taken up by SRC International, a firm set up as a coal supply business.

The sum is a fraction of the US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) that investigators allege made its way into his personal bank accounts from 1MDB.

Najib faces a total of 42 charges of corruption and money laundering linked to 1MDB. He has consistently denied wrongdoing and says the charges against him are politically motivated.

The SRC trial resumes next Monday.