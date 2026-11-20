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A COP31 sign is displayed at the venue of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, November 19, 2026. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANTALYA, Turkey, Nov 20 - Turkey is set to emerge from COP31 with billions of dollars in investment deals, including on green energy, but the chances of an ambitious outcome to curb the world's carbon emissions looked slim as the talks entered what was meant to be their final day.

The country said it has agreed deals and plans worth more than $26 billion in total since it began hosting the climate conference on November 9 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

They include a preliminary $15 billion renewable energy deal with China, $5.1 billion in financing agreements with development banks, and accords with Saudi Arabia and Canada.

Past hosts of climate conferences have also benefited from the influx of foreign governments and companies that typically accompanies UN talks.

In 2023 the UAE pursued both fossil fuel and renewable energy deals on the sidelines of the Dubai COP.

Turkey did not comment on the deals.

DEALS CAN HELP TURKEY'S OWN CLIMATE GOALS

Observers said the agreements, many of them related to clean energy, could help Turkey with its own climate goals, including expanding electrification to help reduce fossil fuel emissions.

"I have long advocated for COP-hosting countries to use their COP as an investment attraction platform. It's your best opportunity," said Li Shuo, a veteran observer of China at UN climate talks who heads the China Climate Hub at the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Oyku Senlen, senior researcher at think tank E3G, said the deals aligned with "Turkey's energy transition pathway".

"It should lead the way for Turkey to broker a strong deal out of COP 31," she said.

But a broader international climate deal appears elusive as the delegates from more than 190 countries are divided on central issues, such as climate finance to help the poorest and most vulnerable deal with the impact of a warmer world.

Negotiators have also stripped out any reference to phasing down fossil fuel use from the latest draft agreement.

Although the talks are scheduled to end on Friday, UN conferences have a history of continuing past deadline.

BUSINESS ON THE SIDELINES

Apart from the negotiators, the COP31 event has attracted tens of thousands of other people and is matched by a trade fair where large businesses and startups can pay to exhibit.

Bursa-based startup Harves Technology had a stand to market narrow modular water tanks shaped to fit along walls or fences. The founder came up with the idea because their own home had no space for a round rainwater tank.

By Thursday the company had meetings with potential investors from India and France, and interest from distributors for Somalia, Brazil, Spain and Greece, said Beyza Altin, head of international sales.

Several of Turkey's businesses that secured exhibit stands at the two-week conference also signed deals they said would have been tough to land otherwise.

Water technology company Liaqua, whose machines extract drinking water from humid air, used the event to draw interest from government officials, investors and lenders in countries including Ghana, India, Mexico and Brazil, it said.

"Even if we worked for 10 years, we could not achieve what we achieved here in nine days, because the whole world is here," said Tuncer Kucukaydogmus, founding partner at Liaqua. REUTERS