What's more inviting than tucking into a spicy hotpot in Chongqing on a hot day?

It's got to be having it in a creek, with feet dipped in cooling water as you slurp hot soup, as this family seemed to be enjoying at a tourist attraction in the city on Tuesday.

Chongqing, a gateway to western China, has seen an increasing number of tourists as it transformed into a modern metropolis in the past two decades.