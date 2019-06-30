Construction site wall collapses in India, killing 15

At least 15 people were killed, including three children, when

a wall near a construction site fell on temporary huts of labourers in the western Indian city of Pune following heavy rain, a fire brigade official said yesterday. He said families of construction workers were sleeping in the huts when the wall collapsed

in the early morning, adding: "We are trying to rescue people trapped under the wall and the mud." Pune has been getting heavy rainfall since Friday and it could have weakened "the poorly built wall", said the official. Every June-September monsoon

season, India experiences fatal incidents of building and wall collapses as rainfall weakens the foundation of poorly built structures.