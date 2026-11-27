SYDNEY, Nov 27 - Australia's centre-right conservatives look set for a decisive win at an election in the state of Victoria on Saturday, a new poll showed, ending more than a decade of state Labor government and seeing off populist right-wing challengers.

An election result in line with the poll in the country's second-most populous state would reassure establishment parties that a surge in support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation, Australia's answer to US President Donald Trump, Alternative for Germany and Reform UK, does not translate to votes at scale.

The Newspoll published on Friday said the Liberal-National coalition led by Jess Wilson, 36, came in ahead of Labor 57.5% to 42.5% when counting for likely voter preferences. That would hand the conservatives up to 67 of the state's 88 lower house seats, the poll said.

If that pattern is repeated at the ballot, the Victorian Labor party would win just 17 seats, from 54 currently, the poll showed, which would be the party's worst showing on record.

A conservative win would close the book on a government which rode high in the polls for years — even through some of the world's longest COVID lockdowns, in its capital city Melbourne — but which has become deeply unpopular as voters fret over worsening affordability and new taxes intended to pay down the highest state debt in the country.

It would also sound the alarm for Labor governments in larger New South Wales state, which faces an election in March, and federally, where an election is due by 2028.

One Nation was formed by maverick Hanson in 1997 on an anti-immigration platform and remained at the political fringes until May 2025, when a resounding defeat in a national election threw the federal conservative coalition into crisis. Hanson's party won just 6% of the vote at that election but by year-end was leading some polls.

This May, the party won its first federal lower house seat in a byelection, in a regional New South Wales seat that borders Victoria. The party ran just five lower house candidates in Victoria in 2022, winning none, but has run candidates in all 88 seats in 2026.

Under Australia's preferential ballot system, if no candidate wins a majority, the contender with the lowest count is eliminated and their votes are distributed to the person their supporters nominated as their next preference. REUTERS