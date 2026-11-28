SYDNEY, Nov 28 - Conservatives were set to win Saturday's election in the Australian state of Victoria, denying a breakthrough by the One Nation anti-immigration party and throwing out an unpopular Labor government after more than a decade.

"Victorians have spoken, and their message is clear: they want change," said Premier Ben Carroll, conceding defeat.

The centre-right Liberal-National coalition was on track to win a majority of the state's 88 lower-house seats based on early vote counting, according to projections by the Australian Broadcasting Corp, ending 12 years of Labor rule in a state long regarded as one of the centre-left party's strongest bastions.

"We're confident at this point that that number is not going to climb anywhere near enough to see Labor win enough seats to form government," said ABC election analyst Casey Briggs about an hour and a half after polls closed.

"We have a Coalition government in Victoria."

The result is likely to sound the alarm for Labor governments in the larger New South Wales state and federally, which soon face elections amid the same economic pressures.

But it may also reassure Australia's political establishment generally that the populist forces reshaping politics in Europe and North America have yet to fully take hold in the country.

Labor was projected to win far fewer than the 45 seats required to form government, down from 54. Carroll was among the Labor members to lose their seat for the state which the party has governed for 23 of the last 27 years.

One Nation, which has surged in polls over the past year amid rising frustration over housing costs, immigration and living standards, was projected to win as few as no lower-house seats, the ABC said.

Founded by firebrand Pauline Hanson in 1997, One Nation has spent much of its existence on the political fringes. Following the federal conservative coalition's crushing defeat in 2025, One Nation positioned itself as Australia's answer to US President Donald Trump, Alternative for Germany and Reform UK.

Yet the result suggests that, despite increasingly heated debate about worsening affordability, housing and immigration, Australians remain more comfortable venting dissatisfaction through mainstream parties than entrusting power to anti-establishment movements.

For the state Labor party, the wipeout was widely expected after 12 years in power including presiding over the world's longest lockdown of a city, Melbourne, during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving residual distrust by some voters and the country's biggest state debt.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson, 36, who will be the state's youngest and first female premier, was expected to speak at a campaign event later on Saturday.

Hanson was also expected to address supporters later on Saturday. REUTERS