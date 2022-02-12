The View From Asia

Concerted efforts needed to rein in spiralling prices

Asia News Network writers discuss the issue of inflationary pressure in their countries. Here are excerpts.

PHOTO: REUTERS
South Koreans have been going through a truly tough period, not only because of the protracted pandemic, but also because of a toxic mix of surging prices, taxes and social insurance costs.

According to the Korea Economic Research Institute, the average monthly wage of South Korean workers rose from 3.105 million won (S$3,500) in 2016 to 3.653 million won last year, marking a 17.6 per cent increase. During the same period, the average amount of earned income tax and social insurance costs skyrocketed by 39.4 per cent from 363,000 won to 507,000 won.

