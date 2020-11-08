Concerns over third wave in Japan

TOKYO • Japan's daily coronavirus tally is on the rise, with at least 1,328 new cases yesterday, the third straight day of a national caseload above 1,000.

Such figures, unseen since August, have raised concerns of a third wave of infections amid the onset of cooler temperatures. More than 100 new clusters were discovered over the past week.

"We have to watch the situation with a stronger sense of caution than before," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday. And top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato added that the government was "sparing no effort" to curb the outbreak.

However, a suspension of the multi-billion dollar Go To Travel campaign - to resuscitate the ailing hospitality industry - does not appear to be on the cards.

While Japan has avoided the explosive growth in cases elsewhere, it has been one of the hardest-hit in East Asia. It has also been more laissez-faire in its response.

South Korea, which has just enacted new five-tier social distancing guidelines, had 89 cases yesterday, bringing its total to 27,284.

China reported no local transmissions on the mainland on Friday, with all of its 33 new cases imported. The tally stands at 86,184.

Outpacing both countries is Japan, with 107,554 cases as of last night.

Tokyo, which accounts for nearly one in three cases, reported 294 new cases yesterday with several traced to Halloween parties.

Hokkaido and Kanagawa both posted new daily highs, with 187 and 137 cases respectively.

Mr Naomichi Suzuki, the Governor of Hokkaido, has requested that food and beverage outlets in the Susukino nightlife district in Sapporo shorten their business hours.

Walter Sim