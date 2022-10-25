Competition from China and America’s contain policy

ISLAMABAD (DAWN/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - ON the eve of the 20th Chinese Communist Party congress, which later confirmed a historic third term for President Xi Jinping, the US announced its National Security Strategy, reiterating its overwhelming priority is to “outcompete China”.

The timing may have been coincidental. But it was telling that while President Xi was proclaiming China’s global power had increased, the US was resolving to deal with its “greatest geopolitical challenge” — China. Asserting that the post-Cold War era is over, the NSS said competition was now underway between the major powers to shape the future of the international order in the “decisive decade” ahead.

The US document affirmed that the country’s principal strategic goal was to prevail in the competition with China, the only nation with the economic, military, diplomatic and technological muscle to reshape the global order. To pursue this aim, it sought to strengthen coalitions it was building, through Nato, the AUKUS security partnership, the Quad, Five Eyes group as well as its Indo-Pacific policy.

Russia needed to be constrained but the challenge it posed was different. While it constituted an immediate threat evidenced by the Ukraine war, it lacked China’s broad-spectrum capabilities.

Given the politically fractured and polarised state of the US today, the NSS acknowledged America needed to fix its damaged democracy to be able to compete abroad.

Claiming the national security strategy had “broken down the dividing line between foreign and domestic policy”, it said internal shortcomings would have to be remedied.

Apart from a challenged democracy, it mentioned the threat from “domestic violent extremists”, including those “motivated by racial or ethnic prejudice”.

Building internal strength meant investment in innovation, infrastructure, industrial and technological progress.

The theme of building domestic strength dominated President Xi’s address to the party congress.

With development the top priority, his emphasis was on renewing “high-quality” economic growth by focusing on innovation and education and accelerating self-reliance in science and technology.

But in urging preparedness to navigate “strong winds and high waves” and “danger in times of peace”, he called for stepped-up efforts to build a “world-class military”.

Despite the tech war and tensions over Taiwan, economic decoupling is a distant possibility.

The goals marshalled out by the US and China are no surprise.

Nor indeed their efforts to empower themselves for a more intense phase of competition that both agree is taking place in an unstable international environment.

But in the near term, their stance on Taiwan might be the most consequential to their relationship and to international peace and security.

President Xi’s pronouncements on the issue were unambiguous.

Warning of “dangerous storms ahead”, he again drew a strategic red line in reiterating Beijing’s opposition to Taiwan’s independence.

China sought peaceful reunification with Taiwan but it was for Beijing to decide its timing.