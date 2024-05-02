Colombia President Petro says will break diplomatic relations with Israel

FILE PHOTO: Colombia's President Gustavo Petro speaks during the inauguration of the International Book Fair (FilBo) in Bogota, Colombia April 17, 2024. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez/File Photo
Updated
May 02, 2024, 01:47 AM
Published
May 02, 2024, 01:46 AM

BOGOTA - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday he will break diplomatic relations with Israel over its actions in Gaza.

Petro has already heavily criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

"Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel...for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal," Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota, who marched to mark International Worker's Day and back Petro's social and economic reforms.

Countries cannot be passive in the face of events in Gaza, he added. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top