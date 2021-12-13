Coach Tan not dwelling on loss

His players were battered and bruised, and left teetering on the edge of an exit at the Suzuki Cup after a sound 3-0 defeat by defending champions Vietnam last night.

But Malaysia coach Tan Cheng Hoe insisted that his side still have all to play for as they attempt to avoid a group-stage exit for just the fourth time in 13 editions of the Asean Football Federation Championship.

They will now likely need to beat Group B leaders Indonesia - who thumped Laos 5-1 yesterday - on Sunday to earn a spot in the last four.

Said Tan: "Our boys fought hard, but it was very tough and unfortunately we lost to the better team.

"We have another week to prepare for Indonesia, and we have to be very focused in that game, and hope everyone will recover well by then."

Going into last night's game, they had four players who were unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19, among them star winger Akhyar Rashid.

They also missed injured half-Swedish midfielder Junior Eldstal and half-Belgian wingback Dion Cools, who was a late arrival in Singapore.

Tan's selection headache was worsened during the game when experienced defender Aidil Zafuan and midfielder Syafiq Ahmad both came off injured.

Things might be on the up for Tan, however, as the three other Covid-positive players - goalkeeper Khairulazhan Khalid, defender Quentin Cheng and striker Faisal Halim - are understood to have been cleared to rejoin training, while Cools should feature against Indonesia.

Said the coach: "Hopefully we can forget about this game and move forward."

Last night, in a rematch of the final of the last edition of the Suzuki Cup, Vietnam were quick off the blocks and, driven on by the majority of the 976 fans in attendance at the Bishan Stadium, harangued and harried their opponents from the get go.

​SUZUKI CUP 2020 TOMORROW (GROUP A) Philippines v Thailand

5.30pm, National Stadium Singapore v Timor-Leste

8.30pm, National Stadium WEDNESDAY (GROUP B) Cambodia v Laos

5.30pm, Bishan Stadium Indonesia v Vietnam

8.30pm, Bishan Stadium All on meWatch Ch01 & on demand

The Malaysians held firm for the opening period of the game but their resistance was broken in the 32nd minute when Nguyen Quang Hai, the 2018 Suzuki Cup's Most Valuable Player, left Khairul Fahmi Che Mat rooted with a powerful shot from inside the box.

Four minutes later, Vietnam doubled their lead when Nguyen Cong Phuong cut inside his marker and finished coolly off the upright.

Midfielder Nguyen Hoang Duc put the exclamation mark on an impressive win with a low left-footed shot in the 89th minute.

With the win, Vietnam are second in Group B, level with Indonesia and Malaysia on six points but with a superior goal difference to the Malaysians, who have also played a game more.

Asked if he felt the win made a statement to their rivals in the competition, Vietnam's South Korean coach Park Hang-seo would only say: "It's very hard for me to say. I'm happy with the win for my players. As for what is the assessment of my team? I will leave that to other people."

In yesterday's other game, Indonesia took a 2-0 lead through Asnawi Mangkualam and Irfan Jaya only to be pegged back by Kydavone Souvanny's strike. But second-half goals by substitutes Witan Sulaeman and Ezra Walian, as well as skipper Evan Dimas, gave the Garudas a handsome win.

Cambodia play bottom side Laos on Wednesday while Indonesia face Vietnam later in the day.