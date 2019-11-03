Clashes in HK after thousands gather for banned rally

Police fought street battles yesterday with protesters on Hong Kong Island, on the same day that saw three peaceful rallies on both sides of the city's harbour being cut short and the local bureau of China's official news agency vandalised.

The clashes between police and protesters took place after thousands of demonstrators showed up at Victoria Park for a rally in spite of a police ban.

Protesters said the rally was an "election gathering" ahead of local polls later this month. Hustings do not require special police approval.

Urging more people to take part in this weekend's protest, pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong told reporters last Friday: "If more and more people, not only a few thousand, but if more than 100,000 Hong Kongers take to the streets tomorrow, it can let the world know how Hong Kong people fight for a free election."

Mr Wong was disqualified last week from standing in the upcoming district election, a move he said was "clearly politically driven".

Under a clear blue sky and mild weather, the mostly black-clad crowd gathered yesterday afternoon with banners bearing the faces of district council candidates. They also gave out paraphernalia, including T-shirts with the words "Free Hong Kong" emblazoned across the front.

But tensions quickly escalated after police massed in the busy Causeway Bay shopping district nearby, searching all those dressed in black.

Warning the protesters that their gathering was illegal and that they were violating a ban on face masks, police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd, which moved westwards to Wan Chai, Central and Sheung Wan. Police also used water cannon to scatter the crowd.

The clashes also led the police to cut short a paper crane-folding event and a mass rally in Central, both of which had police approval.

In a statement, police said a number of arrests had been made, with arrest action continuing "as appropriate".

Meanwhile, across the harbour, in Tsim Sha Tsui, an approved outdoor music concert was cut short after tensions escalated among the audience, while police charged to disperse protesters who had spilled onto Nathan Road, a main thoroughfare in the area.

Some of the fiercest clashes took place in Wan Chai, where protesters tossed Molotov cocktails at officers, who responded with rapid volleys of tear gas, turning the air thick with choking smoke.

Protesters also trashed and torched the local bureau of Chinese state media Xinhua News Agency.

Demonstrators have been targeting China-owned or Chinese-linked businesses in the city, often vandalising and burning their premises, including bank branches belonging to Bank of China. A Xiaomi shop and Chinese medical shop Beijing Tong Ren Tang have also been vandalised.

The protests, running for 22 weekends now, escalated in June over a now-suspended extradition Bill, and have evolved into an outpouring of anger against the local authorities. They have also led to a call for greater democracy.

The city has been hard-hit by the unrest, with official figures last Thursday showing that Hong Kong is now in technical recession after its economy contracted over two consecutive quarters.