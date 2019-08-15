Clashes again in HK even as flights resume

Police and protesters were again clashing on the streets in Hong Kong late yesterday, with riot officers firing tear gas almost immediately as their response to demonstrators toughens.

Flights resumed yesterday at the Hong Kong International Airport, which is one of the world's busiest, after two days of disruptions.

Thousands of protesters have occupied the airport for days, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of departures on Monday and Tuesday.

China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office called the behaviour at the airport no different from terrorism, and said it must be severely punished.

Protesters issued apologies seeking the international public's sympathy and forgiveness. Some even apologised to the police force.

Ten weeks of increasingly violent confrontations between the police and protesters have plunged the city into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.