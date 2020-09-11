'Civility code' app goes against modern governance: China Daily

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Using digital technology, China has developed a health code system to facilitate its epidemic control work that has proved to be of practical value in safeguarding public health, and it has been accepted as such by the public.

However, the quick demise of Suzhou's "civility code" following online outcries - just days after it was launched in a trial last week - underscores people's rising fears of intrusion into their private lives due to technical advances in such areas as big data and artificial intelligence.

The civility code, which was accessed via a smartphone app, aimed to draw a "personal portrait" for residents in the city in Jiangsu province to help them cultivate good behaviour in daily life, according to local officials.

Scores were given based on how well people followed traffic rules, participated in community services, sorted garbage and did not waste food. Those with a higher score could enjoy perks such as discounts for public transport or film tickets.

This may sound good, and it may have been well-intentioned by local officials. Yet the widespread opposition to the personal behaviour scoring system shows that the end does not necessarily justify the means.

Indeed, the way the program was rushed through - with no public consultation before its launch, and no feasible ways to guarantee its implementation - makes it more like a digital "image projector" born out of some local officials' whimsical ideas to impress their superiors.

China has made remarkable progress over the past four decades of reform and opening-up not least in people's private lives as they enjoy greater freedom to lead lives in the way that they choose to so long as they abide by the law.

This is considered the normal way of life for people in any civilised society ruled by law.

What the Suzhou local government was trying to do therefore seems to be neither scientific nor reasonable, which explains why it has been vehemently opposed by residents.

For a civilised society can only be built based on the rule of law. It is ridiculous and impossible to try to convey a person's moral integrity by means of a smartphone app.

The central leadership has pledged to modernise State governance and accelerate the building of a socialist country with the rule of law.

Local officials must always bear that in mind to improve their governance capacity, and guard against the abuse of power.

China Daily is a member of The Straits Times media partner Asia News Network, an alliance of 24 news media organisations.