Chinese navy says US ship near Sabina Shoal jeopardised maritime security

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FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the Philippine-occupied Thitu Island, locally known as Pag-asa, in the contested Spratly Islands, South China Sea, March 9, 2023. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 20 - China's Southern Theater Command Navy on Tuesday accused a US littoral combat ship of jeopardising maritime security by "illegally" entering waters near Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands without approval from Beijing.

The Chinese navy dispatched forces to track and monitor the USS Charleston, and said the US action not only infringes on China's sovereign rights but was also detrimental to regional peace and stability.

China and the Philippines, which shares a mutual defence treaty with the US, both contest sovereignty over Sabina Shoal and the entire Spratly Islands archipelago.

The US Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS