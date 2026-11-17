MADRID, Nov 17 - Longstanding Dutch limits on exporting chipmaking equipment to China have caused friction that is casting a shadow over EU-China industrial policy talks, a Chinese diplomat told Reuters, warning that China could also limit sharing of its technology.

The Dutch government has restricted exports of advanced chipmaking equipment made by top firm ASML to China since 2019 and the US is pushing for further restrictions on lower-level machines in a bid to curb China's ability to make advanced semiconductors.

Consensus on stricter curbs has grown among US lawmakers after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned following reports of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

It is not clear whether Congress will also adopt stricter controls under consideration on chip-making equipment that would affect ASML and others such as Japanese firm Tokyo Electron, which makes tools used to manufacture semiconductors.

"We want the European Union to make its own decisions and not follow the instructions of others," Qu Xun, China's minister-counsellor in Madrid, said in an interview.

"We want to import ASML goods," he said. Qu did not specify which machines China wanted access to, but lamented that the technology China received was generations old.

"Europe is forbidding it because it is afraid China will rob its technology," he said. "If Europe thinks that way, China will too."

ASML declined to comment.

'EQUALITY AND RECIPROCITY'

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic and China's commerce minister, Wang Wentao, will resume talks next year on EU-China trade, after an agreement in October to set a quota on Chinese exports of hybrid cars that both sides described as positive.

Tensions remain over European proposals to mandate local content, technology transfer and limited asset ownership for foreign investors in sectors including EVs, batteries and cars, where Chinese companies dominate market share.

Technology transfer was a "pillar" of China's foreign direct investment strategy, but the country also expected reciprocity, Qu said.

"China is not looking to eat up the European market. We are seeking a fair, non-discriminatory position, based on equality and reciprocity," Qu said, adding China was "fully capable" of withstanding a deterioration of relations if it felt Chinese companies were not being treated well.

"Both sides need to approach each other with goodwill," he said.

GROWING CHINESE INVESTMENT IN SPAIN

In Spain, where Chinese investment stock has tripled in value in the past decade to €12 billion ($13.2 billion), companies were waiting two to three years to observe how existing investments progressed before committing to new ones, Qu said.

Chinese carmakers SAIC and Chery, and battery-makers CATL and AESC, have invested in Spain, alone or in joint ventures with European firms, and Spanish regions are jostling to attract more companies to their turf.

The Chinese government did not expect Spain's upcoming election to change relations to China, Qu said, adding he viewed all its political parties as having a "sensible" approach towards bilateral relations.

But he dismissed the characterisation by the frontrunners in the election, the rightwing People's Party, of China as a "systemic rival" – a term used by the EU but avoided by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez — stating China judged politicians by actions not words.

"Spain has many advantages... We aren’t coming here for half a year – we are coming for the next 20, 30, 50 years," Qu said. "We are betting on Spain 100%." REUTERS