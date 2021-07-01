Chinese Communist Party marks centenary | Phuket reopens to tourists

In this week's edition, read about Chinese President Xi Jinping fanning the flames of nationalism in a defiant speech as the country marked the centenary of its ruling party. We also shine a spotlight on Phuket, which has reopened to vaccinated tourists under a model that could be replicated in other parts of Thailand.

Chinese Communist Party marks centenary

President Xi Jinping said on Thursday (July 1) that China will not allow foreign forces to bully, oppress or subjugate the Chinese people in what can be considered one of his most defiant speeches since taking power in 2012. In his speech, Mr Xi also addressed the "Taiwan question" by reiterating that reunification was the "unshakeable commitment” of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and warned of resolute action if the self-ruled island declared independence, writes China Bureau Chief Tan Dawn Wei.

The celebrations at Tiananmen were attended by some 70,000 spectators and the top Chinese leadership, report China Correspondents Elizabeth Law and Danson Cheong.

Our Asian Insider special report discusses the challenges facing the CCP on the anniversary, as well as how the party's young cadres are picking rural grassroots work over cushy jobs. Meanwhile, a new survey says that Singaporeans have more positive views on China than most people in other advanced economies.

Indonesia raises defences amid Covid surge

A sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has been blamed on the Delta variant, with cases continuing to soar after an outbreak of the highly contagious mutant variant was detected in Kudus - the smallest regency in Java - in May, writes Regional Correspondent Arlina Arshad.

The Health Ministry has also pointed the finger at "mudik" - the mass travel of Indonesian Muslims from big cities to their hometowns for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations - for the rapid spread of the variant, which had infected more than 12,985 people by June 24, including 1,070 who died amid a hospital bed and oxygen shortage.

While epidemiologists are calling for a national lockdown, President Joko Widodo has thus far resisted, instead announcing emergency measures for Java and Bali on Thursday (July 1), writes Indonesia Correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja. With hospitals barely able to cope with the soaring cases, patients are now being treated in tents and spaces have been repurposed to deal with the flood, writes Indonesia Correspondent Linda Yulisman.

Long Covid

More than half of the people afflicted by Covid-19 in Malaysia suffer from continuing health problems after they recover, a syndrome known as "long Covid", writes Malaysia Correspondent Hazlin Hassan. The syndrome is a condition in which a former Covid-19 patient still shows signs and symptoms for a period of up to 12 weeks or more, and those symptoms cannot be explained by any alternative diagnosis.

Amid the crisis situation, a movement called #benderaputih (white flag) has been started on social media that encourages Covid-stricken families to hang a white flag or cloth in front of their homes so that neighbours can render assistance, writes Malaysia Correspondent Nadirah H. Rodzi.

With restrictions intended to curb the coronavirus seemingly without end, a growing number of Malaysians are speaking of the toll that the lockdown and pandemic are taking on their mental health, relationships and finances. Some of them spoke to Malaysia Correspondent Ram Anand Subbarao.

Things are so grave that families are telling children who contract the disease to self-isolate themselves outside their homes, Nadirah writes in another report.

Phuket reopens

The Thai island of Phuket reopened to fully vaccinated tourists on Thursday (July 1) under guidelines that involved multiple Covid-19 tests as well as ring-fencing the southern island to prevent possible outbreaks from spreading to other parts of the kingdom.

Optimism is high in the tourism industry and if the "sandbox" plan goes smoothly, it could be replicated in destinations such as Krabi and Koh Samui, writes Regional Correspondent Eileen Ng.

Meanwhile, coronavirus curbs are being eased in the European Union for the peak tourist season this summer, amid concerns that the Delta variant of the virus could wreak havoc across the continent.

Muhyiddin versus the King

Malaysian Premier Muhyiddin Yassin has been told in no uncertain terms that the country's ruler wants Parliament to reconvene before a state of emergency expires on Aug 1. The question of whether Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah can force the Prime Minister to reopen the federal legislature may be a matter of when, rather than if, writes Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh.

The pressure is on Mr Muhyiddin to acquiesce to the demand, lest he risk a face-off with the royals, writes Regional Correspondent Leslie Lopez.

It is not the first time Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah has made the call, and the subject was also broached during a Council of Rulers meeting with Malaysia's eight other monarchs, writes Malaysia Correspondent Ram Anand.

A post-Duterte reset in relations

As President Rodrigo Duterte winds down his tumultuous six-year reign, the US and China are quietly engaged in behind-the-scenes manoeuvring to secure a favourable succession as political houses in the Philippines seek to take over the throne, writes Philippines Correspondent Raul Dancel in this week's Power Play column. According to analysts, the field is wide open, with boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao - the president of his political party - mounting a challenge to the Philippine leader’s daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio.

An era ends with Aquino’s death

Former Philippine president Benigno Aquino III's death last week due to a chronic illness has not only saddened the nation, but also struck a chord in many outside the Philippines, writes Straits Times Associate Editor Ravi Velloor in his weekly Speaking of Asia column. Mr Aquino's most important legacy will be his decision to approach the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague to ask for a ruling on the validity of China's claims in the South China Sea, which drew a line in the sand that had implications not only for the nation, but East Asia as well.

Promoting inclusivity

Disability is a source of uneasiness in largely homogenous Japan, and conversations about diversity are also uncomfortable. But central Japan's Mie Prefecture has set up a support ecosystem to promote diversity and inclusivity that is a refreshing change from the conventional thinking in much of Japan, writes Japan Correspondent Walter Sim in his Letter from Tokyo. Read here for more Letters from the Bureau.

Hope you enjoy this selection. Until next week, stay safe and thank you for reading The Straits Times.

India Correspondent

Arvind Jayaram

