China's Xi talks economy, Taiwan at reception marking National Day
BEIJING, Sept 30 - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to achieve full-year economic targets while reiterating firm opposition to Taiwan independence and external interference, according to a speech he delivered at a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.
• "We should ... deepen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, resolutely combat separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence, and oppose interference by external forces," Xi said.
• China should "promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the great cause of national reunification", he added.
• China's economy has pressed ahead under pressure, showing "strong resilience and vitality", Xi said.
• "In the face of a complex and intricate international and domestic environment, we must uphold the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability," Xi said.
• China should promote the economy's continued development, "effectively safeguard and improve people's well-being and strive to accomplish the year's targets and tasks", he said.
• Xi routinely attends the annual reception held on the eve of China's October 1 National Day and has often delivered an address there. REUTERS