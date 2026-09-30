China's Xi talks economy, Taiwan at reception marking National Day

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BEIJING, Sept 30 - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to achieve full-year economic targets while reiterating firm opposition to Taiwan independence and external interference, according to a speech he delivered at a reception marking the 77th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic.

• "We should ... deepen cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, resolutely combat separatist forces advocating Taiwan independence, and oppose interference by external forces," Xi said.

• China should "promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the great cause of national reunification", he added.

• China's economy has pressed ahead under pressure, showing "strong resilience and vitality", Xi said.

• "In the face of a complex and intricate international and domestic environment, we must uphold the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability," Xi said.

• China should promote the economy's continued development, "effectively safeguard and improve people's well-being and strive to accomplish the year's targets and tasks", he said.

• Xi routinely attends the annual reception held on the eve of China's October 1 National Day and has often delivered an address there. REUTERS