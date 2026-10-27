Straitstimes.com header logo

China's Xi sends condolences over death of former Japanese PM

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tokyo January 19, 2015. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could help remove international doubts about Japan's stance toward its wartime past by apologizing over World War Two in a statement he plans to mark the 70th anniversary of the war's end, said Fukuda. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Tokyo January 19, 2015. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could help remove international doubts about Japan's stance toward its wartime past by apologizing over World War Two in a statement he plans to mark the 70th anniversary of the war's end, said Fukuda. REUTERS/Yuya Shino/File Photo

BEIJING, Oct 27 - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda who died on Thursday at the age of 90.

• Fukuda was a Japanese politician of integrity and responsibility, as well as an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency

• Fukuda "long cared deeply about China-Japan friendship and upheld a correct view of history," Xi said

• China will remember Fukuda's contributions to China-Japan relations and to Asia's development, Xi said

• Xi "hopes Japan's current leaders would cherish the efforts of the older generation of politicians, abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, and earnestly safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations," according to Xinhua REUTERS

See more on

Xi Jinping

People

Japan

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.