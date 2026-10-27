China's Xi sends condolences over death of former Japanese PM
BEIJING, Oct 27 - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolences to the family of former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda who died on Thursday at the age of 90.
• Fukuda was a Japanese politician of integrity and responsibility, as well as an old friend of the Chinese people, Xi said, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency
• Fukuda "long cared deeply about China-Japan friendship and upheld a correct view of history," Xi said
• China will remember Fukuda's contributions to China-Japan relations and to Asia's development, Xi said
• Xi "hopes Japan's current leaders would cherish the efforts of the older generation of politicians, abide by the four political documents between China and Japan, and earnestly safeguard the political foundation of bilateral relations," according to Xinhua REUTERS