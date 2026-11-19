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China’s Xi says US should do ‘right thing’ on Taiwan to avoid setbacks in relations

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend a bilateral meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on Nov 19.

SHENZHEN – Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Nov 19 the US should do the “right thing” on Taiwan to avoid major setbacks in Sino-American relations, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua, following talks between Xi and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen.

The meeting between Xi and Trump was “positive and constructive”, Xinhua said, adding that they agreed to formulate an action plan for their “constructive, strategically stable relationship”.

It was the third meeting between Xi and Trump in 2026 as they met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in November.

“We have established a new definition of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, giving it new substance based on respect, fairness and reciprocity,” Xi said.

The Chinese President said Sino-American relations have generally been stable and on a positive trajectory and it is necessary to maintain that momentum.

“I look forward to working with President Trump to continue steering the course of China-US relations and ensure that this big ship always sails along the right course,” Xi said.

Beijing and Washington should “extend the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems”, Xi told Trump. “Disagreements that cannot be resolved immediately should be constructively managed to prevent conflicts from escalating.”

Xi also said the two countries should strengthen communication and coordination on artificial intelligence to prevent safety risks to ensure that AI is always under human control. REUTERS