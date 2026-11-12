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China's Xi says Taiwan 'reunification' must happen as history cannot be stopped

BEIJING, Nov 12 - The tide of history cannot be stopped, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, as he urged complete "reunification" of Taiwan with the motherland and pledged to do so peacefully, making no mention of the use of force.

China views democratically-governed Taiwan as its own territory, despite Taipei's strong rejection of that claim, and has repeatedly offered a "one country, two systems" model of autonomy not supported by any major Taiwanese political party.

Resolving the Taiwan question is an "unwavering historical mission" of China's Communist Party, Xi said in a speech in Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

"The tide of history cannot be stopped," Xi added. "The complete reunification of the motherland must be realised, and it will certainly be realised."

Xi's comments came in a speech on the 160th birthday of revolutionary hero Sun Yat-sen who helped lead a 1911 revolt that ended centuries of rule by emperors and empresses.

China adheres to "peaceful reunification and the policy of 'one country, two systems'" and is willing to talk to Taiwan on the basis of upholding the "one-China principle", Xi added.

He was referring to Beijing's position that both sides of the Taiwan Strait are one country.

All Chinese, including those in Taiwan, should join hands to jointly oppose Taiwan independence "separatist" forces and strive for peaceful development of cross-Strait ties, Xi added.

Taiwan's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's military operates around Taiwan on a daily basis.

Last month, Taiwan called on its people to steer clear of any of China's events to mark this year's anniversary, saying China had a distorted view of Sun and his legacy.

Beijing calls Sun a great national hero and patriot, as well as the forerunner of the 1949 communist revolution that forced the defeated Republic of China government to flee to Taiwan, where it remains to this day.

In Taiwan, Sun is officially considered the "father of the nation" and his portrait hangs in the presidential office, though his political philosophy, "Three Principles of the People", is no longer a required text for schoolchildren. REUTERS