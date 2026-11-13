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China's top diplomat calls for expanding cooperation in meeting with South Korean minister

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is seen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 12, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

BEIJING, Nov 13 - China is willing to expand cooperation with South Korea in traditional and emerging sectors including artificial intelligence and biomedicine, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

• In a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Cho Hyun, Wang said the two countries are "close neighbours that cannot be moved away" and "maintaining good-neighbourliness and friendship is the right choice for both sides," according to a statement released by China's Foreign Ministry

• The South Korean diplomat is on a two-day visit to China starting Friday

• China-South Korea relations were "back onto the right track" after their leaders' exchanges since late last year, Wang said

• Ties soured under Yoon Suk Yeol, the predecessor of South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who drew Seoul closer to Washington and Tokyo

• Lee, who took office in June 2025, has sought to restore relations, hosting Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gyeongju in late 2025 and making a state visit to China in January

• China is willing to further enhance mutual trust with South Korea and expand their common interests, Wang said

• Next week, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will visit China and attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Shenzhen REUTERS