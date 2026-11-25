China’s Shenzhou-24 space flight takes off with Pakistani national as first foreign astronaut
- China launched Shenzhou-24 on 25 November from Jiuquan, carrying three crew members to the Tiangong space station.
- Pakistani pilot Zeeshan Ali will be the first foreign astronaut on Tiangong and the first Pakistani in orbit, working as a payload specialist for five to 10 days.
- China wants Tiangong to become a centre for international cooperation, as Ali said, “I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder,” after seven months of training in Beijing.
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JIUQUAN, China – China’s Shenzhou-24 space flight launched successfully on the morning of Nov 25, with its three-man crew including a Pakistani national, who will be the first foreign astronaut to board the Tiangong space station.
Using a Long March-2F rocket, the spacecraft took off at 8.18am from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in northwest China.
Zeeshan Ali, a 40-year-old pilot who will become the first Pakistani in orbit, will work as a payload specialist and is set to stay at the station for five to 10 days, conducting experiments.
He is accompanied by Chinese commander Tang Hongbo and flight engineer Wu Yi.
China is promoting Tiangong as a hub for international cooperation while the NASA-led International Space Station faces possible retirement by 2030.
To prepare for the flight, Ali trained for seven months in Beijing, during which he underwent intensive Chinese-language classes, learning Chinese songs and reading Chinese poetry. He also practised calligraphy and played table tennis.
“I’m not flying for myself. I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder,” Ali told reporters on Nov 24. REUTERS