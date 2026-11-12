China's premier calls for broader, fairer and more sustainable social security coverage

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People use their smartphones as they look at the city skyline view, at a square on the top of Lianhua Hill Park, during sunset in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING, Nov 12 - China's Premier Li Qiang called for improvements in the country's social security system to make it fair and sustainable while broadening its coverage, state media reported on Thursday, citing a study session of the country's cabinet.

Changes in demographics, technology and new forms of employment have created new demands on social security, Li said, stressing the need to "fully recognize the important role social security plays in overall development."

China should improve social security coverage for workers in non-traditional, flexible employment, and gradually improve their social insurance coverage, Li said.

It should also move faster to close gaps in the social security system, broaden access to employer-sponsored retirement plans, and make voluntary personal pension schemes more appealing to the public, he said. REUTERS