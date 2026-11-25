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FILE PHOTO: Shanghai Communist Party Secretary Chen Jining looks on during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 4, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

BEIJING, Nov 25 - China's anti-graft watchdog has launched an investigation of a member of the ruling Communist Party's Politburo, Shanghai's party chief Chen Jining, the fourth such inquiry into the second-highest leadership body since 2025.

Chen faces investigation for "suspected severe violations of discipline and laws", a common euphemism for corruption used in President Xi Jinping's widening crackdown on party officials.

The latest effort follows the purge of three other members from the elite leadership body with 24 members formed in 2022. With Chen under investigation, the Politburo currently has 21 acting members, after China's Central Military Commission vice chair Zhang Shengmin was promoted to it last month.

Below is a timeline of the earlier investigations that led to the downfall of three former Politburo members:

2025 - HE WEIDONG

With his last public appearance in March 2025, the absence of China's top general He Weidong at a public event the following month fuelled speculation that he was facing a corruption investigation.

China did not announce a probe into Fujian-born He, who the Pentagon said had a key role in planning Beijing's aggressive live-fire drills around Taiwan in 2022.

In October 2025, the defence ministry said He was expelled from the party and the military over serious party discipline violations and suspected of serious duty-related crimes involving "an exceptionally large amount of money".

He's expulsion made him the first serving uniformed Central Military Commission (CMC) vice-chair to be removed since the 1966-1976 Cultural Revolution.

JANUARY 2026 - ZHANG YOUXIA

Another from China's military top brass Zhang Youxia was placed under probe in January, and then removed from the state CMC in August. The former first-ranked vice-chairman of the supreme military command body, Zhang was second-in-command under Xi.

Zhang's expulsion from the Communist Party and military was announced in September. He was accused of disloyalty to the party and abandoning party principles, on top of allegations of corrupt self-enrichment and abuse of office.

Analysts said the corruption charges were not unusual but the allegations of disloyalty, including forming cliques and factions, were unusually explicit.

Zhang was one of the few leading officers with combat experience, whose father had fought in the civil war alongside Xi's father.

APRIL 2026 - MA XINGRUI

Rocket-scientist-turned-administrator Ma Xingrui started his career in regional politics in the affluent southern Guangdong province. He had also served at the China National Space Administration and was vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Ma left his post as Xinjiang party chief in July 2025, and became absent from public view after appearing at a major party meeting in October last year.

His investigation was publicly announced in April, when he was said to be suspected of "serious violation of law and discipline", and his eventual expulsion from the party came in July, weeks after a dismissal from parliament, the National People's Congress.

Ma was accused of large-scale "family corruption", seeking benefits for others in the appointment of officials and improper job arrangements. The country's anti-graft watchdog also said he helped relatives purchase property at below-market prices and engaged in exchanges involving power and money for sex.

Earlier in November, China's top prosecuting agency indicted Ma on bribery charges.

NOVEMBER 2026 - CHEN JINING

UK-educated environmental scientist Chen started out in government as an environmental protection minister 11 years ago, before becoming the mayor of the capital, Beijing. He joined the Politburo in 2022 and assumed the party chief position in cosmopolitan Shanghai.

The announcement of his probe in November was unexpected, coming days after his last public appearance at a corporate visit in Shanghai. REUTERS