China's foreign minister urges swift reopening of Strait of Hormuz for global trade, Xinhua reports

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FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks with the media at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., May 26, 2026. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

June 24 - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for the early restoration of normal navigation through the Strait of Hormuz to help ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains, state media Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

Here are some more details:

• Wang made the remarks during a phone conversation with Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Xinhua said.

• China is willing to work with all parties to support the negotiations to advance without interference, the report cited Wang as saying.

• An interim U.S.-Iran deal has begun freeing up crude supply held in the Gulf despite tensions.

• Wang outlined three priorities for the next stage: consolidating a comprehensive ceasefire, restoring normal navigation through the Strait and building a new regional security architecture among Middle Eastern countries, Xinhua said.

• Reuters earlier in the day reported three stranded tankers carrying 5 million barrels of crude oil were exiting the Strait of Hormuz, with two heading to Asia, shipping data showed. REUTERS