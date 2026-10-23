China's foreign minister urges stronger governance of deep sea and outer space

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Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers the speech during the opening ceremony for the inaugural Global Governance Forum in Xiongan New Area, Hebei province, China, October 23, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

XIONGAN, China, Oct 23 - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for stronger governance of the deep sea, polar regions and outer space as he addressed the opening of the country's Global Governance Forum in Xiongan on Friday.

• Wang said artificial intelligence should remain under human control and be used for the benefit of humanity

• The rise of the Global South is the most momentous shift the world has seen since World War Two, Wang said, calling for greater representation of the Global South in international affairs

• Wang reiterated that the multilateral trading system should be safeguarded

• The 3-day forum, introduced last year by President Xi Jinping, is Beijing's diplomatic push for multilateralism and a reformed and more equitable global governance system as it sees the current system as deficient REUTERS