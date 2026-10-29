China’s Communist Party pledges tighter discipline ahead of 2027 congress

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SINGAPORE – The Communist Party of China (CPC) is demanding greater discipline and conformity from its cadres, amid an anti-corruption crackdown reshaping its senior ranks ahead of a pivotal party congress in 2027.

On Oct 29, at the close of a top-level conclave in Beijing, the CPC adopted a “resolution on persevering with full and rigorous Party self-governance” and called for “systematic steps to address both symptoms and root causes of corruption”.

The fifth plenum, as the CPC meeting is called, also decided the upcoming 21st party congress will be held in the second half of 2027, where President Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure a fourth term as China’s paramount leader.

General Zhang Shengmin, Central Military Commission vice-chairman, was elected to the Politburo, filling one of two vacancies usually occupied by military representatives.

The meeting endorsed earlier decisions to expel 33 people from the party, including former Politburo member Ma Xingrui and former head of the CPC’s international department Liu Jianchao, according to a communique issued by the official Xinhua news agency.

The number of members approved for expulsion shows that Xi has secured the endorsement of the party as a whole for his anti-corruption efforts, said Chen Gang, deputy director and senior research fellow at the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute.

“This plays an important role in laying the groundwork for Xi to begin a fourth term at the 21st Party Congress,” he told The Straits Times after the plenum concluded.

A total of 162 full and 117 alternate Central Committee members attended the four-day, closed door meeting, bringing turnout to 279, lower than the 315 at the fourth plenum in October 2025. This was the lowest attendance for a party plenum in decades.

The reduced turnout is a visible sign of anti-corruption efforts under Xi’s leadership. The CPC views running a tighter ship as critical to its own political legitimacy, as well as to China’s socio-economic development.

Chen estimated that about a fifth of the full members of the Central Committee have been expelled, which is unprecedented in the reform era.

“Moreover these were people who were elevated at the 20th Party Congress, which means they had already gone through the anti-corruption campaign of Xi’s first ten years in power. This reflects how serious the problem of corruption within China remains.”

Earlier in October, authorities announced a probe into Huang Qifan, a former Chongqing mayor who had survived the purges of his former bosses, Bo Xilai and Sun Zhengcai. Both were Politburo members and Chongqing party chiefs before their respective downfalls in 2012 and 2017.

Just ahead of the fifth plenum, on Oct 22, Beijing vice-mayor Xia Linmao came under investigation for “suspected serious violations of discipline and law”, the official term for suspected corruption and other misconduct.

The personnel upheaval has been particularly severe in the military. Only Xi and General Zhang remain active on the seven-member Central Military Commission.

Beyond the military

But the consequences of the discipline drive extend beyond the armed forces to the civilian officials responsible for carrying out Beijing’s policies.

Anthony Saich, director of Harvard Kennedy School’s Rajawali Foundation Institute for Asia, said Xi remained frustrated with local officials despite his control over the political centre.

“It reflects the fact that while he may control the political centre, he remains frustrated with the actions of local officials who often feign compliance or remain passive rather than pushing ahead with his agenda,” he told ST.

At a meeting in January, Xi warned against “two-faced” individuals who are quick to voice support for the Central Committee’s directives, but in practice act as they please, disregarding orders and violating prohibitions.

Analysts said the push to enforce party loyalty is not without its costs. Officials can become more cautious, as they weigh the risks of taking initiative against those of doing nothing.

Jean Christopher Mittelstaedt, chair of modern Chinese studies at the University of Zurich, said officials faced punishment both for mistakes and for failing to act, encouraging them to prioritise visible displays of compliance over results.

“This leads to formalism because cadres are incentivised to work visibly, so documenting everything, chasing rankings, (and) reporting the numbers the superiors want,” he said. “The problem therefore is that discipline against formalism produces even more formalism.”

That caution can undermine efforts to meet Beijing’s economic and technological ambitions, which require officials to experiment and risk failure, said Shengyu Wang, a research assistant at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis.

“Today, local cadres are trapped in a trilemma: absolute political compliance, ambitious economic and tech targets, and suffocating fiscal discipline,” Wang said.

“Innovation demands trial, error, and a tolerance for failure, but relentless political discipline and retrospective accountability make any misstep personally ruinous.”

Leadership change

Ensuring that officials carry out Xi’s agenda is not just an immediate governance challenge. It is also a question of continuity as the party approaches a leadership reshuffle in 2027.

Ruby Osman, a senior policy adviser on China at London’s Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said the expected retirement of many of Xi’s closest associates in 2027 would test his ability to secure the same commitment from a new generation of leaders without those longstanding personal ties.

Loyalty to Xi would not necessarily eliminate rivalry within the leadership, she added.

“A focus on discipline could also help contain political infighting. China’s top ranks might all be loyal to Xi, but they’re not necessarily loyal to each other - there will be fierce competition to ensure their proteges secure one of a finite number of top jobs.”