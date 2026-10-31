China's coast guard conducts patrols east of Taiwan, CCTV reports

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BEIJING, Oct 31 - China's coast guard carried out what it described as routine law enforcement patrols in waters east of Taiwan island on Saturday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

• The coast guard has continued to strengthen control over the waters since the start of October to protect the lawful rights and safety of Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, its spokesperson Jiang Lue said

• The coast guard will continue to step up law enforcement patrols in waters under its jurisdiction, he added

• Such patrols are part of an increase in activity since June in the waters east of Taiwan, which China views as its own territory

• China recognises no claims of sovereignty by Taiwan, including over the seas around the island

• Officials in Taiwan, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, say they believe China is practicing for a potential maritime blockade using overlapping military, paramilitary and civilian assets REUTERS