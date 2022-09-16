China willing to work with Russia as 'great powers'

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Beijing was willing to work with Moscow as "great powers", during the two leaders' first in-person meeting since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24.

"China is willing to make efforts with Russia to assume the role of great powers, and play a guiding role to inject stability and positive energy into a world rocked by social turmoil," Mr Xi told Mr Putin on the sidelines of a leaders' summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

At the meeting, the two leaders sat across from each other at the centres of two long, curved tables, flanked by their delegations.

They appeared to be the only two of the roughly two dozen people in the room who were not wearing face masks.

Mr Xi said he was very happy to see his "old friend" again.

Mr Putin, meanwhile, said he understood that China had "questions and concerns" about the situation in Ukraine, but praised Mr Xi for his country's "balanced" stance on the conflict.

The Russian leader promised to "explain in detail our position" on Ukraine to Mr Xi.

"We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Mr Putin said.

His first remarks about Chinese concern over the war come just days after a lightning rout of his forces in north-eastern Ukraine.

The war has resulted in the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the Cold War. As the West tries to reduce its reliance on Russian energy, Mr Putin is now seeking to boost energy exports to China and Asia.

Mr Xi has resisted the United States' calls for China to condemn Russia over the invasion, but Beijing has so far avoided sending military supplies or providing financial support for the war.

Mr Putin told Mr Xi that America's crude attempts to "create a unipolar world" would fail.

The Russian leader also explicitly backed China on the Taiwan issue. "For our part, we adhere to the principle of one China," Mr Putin said. "We condemn the provocation of the US and their satellites in the Taiwan Strait."

AFP, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS