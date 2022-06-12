China warns US Indo-Pacific strategy fuelling future conflict

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, AFP) - Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned that the US's Indo-Pacific strategy was pushing the two sides toward confrontation, in a strongly worded response to his American counterpart's attempt to rally the region around Washington's vision.

In a speech to Asia's biggest security conference on Sunday (June 12), Wei dismissed the strategy outlined by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin a day earlier as an effort to contain China's development.

The two defence chiefs were among numerous security officials to address the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this weekend.

"To us, the strategy is an attempt to build an exclusive small group in the name of a free and open Indo-Pacific, to hijack countries in our region and target one specific country," Wei said.

"It is a strategy to create conflict and confrontation to contain and encircle others."

The US and China have used the annual gathering to lay out their competing visions for the region's security in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While the Biden administration has found a receptive audience in Asia to calls for protecting the sovereignty of smaller nations, it's also facing scepticism about its commitment to the region, where China is now the dominant economy.

Wei's speech included a reaffirmation of Beijing's determination to fight against any attempt to formalise Taiwan's independence.

China will “fight to the very end” to stop Taiwan from declaring independence, he said. “We will fight at all cost and we will fight to the very end. This is the only choice for China."

“Those who pursue Taiwanese independence in an attempt to split China will definitely come to no good end,” he said.

“No one should ever underestimate the resolve and ability of the Chinese armed forces to safeguard its territorial integrity.”

Beijing views democratic, self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

US-China tensions over the island have risen due in particular to a growing number of Chinese aerial incursions into Taiwan’s air defence zone.