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China’s Tiangong space station opens to the world with Pakistani astronaut as first foreign guest

China is set to launch its Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on Nov 25.

JIUQUAN, China – China is set to launch its Shenzhou-24 spacecraft on Nov 25, carrying the first foreign astronaut to visit its Tiangong space station.

The three-person flight crew consists of commander Tang Hongbo, flight engineer Wu Yi and Pakistani payload specialist Zeeshan Ali, whose participation is part of a bilateral cooperation under Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The spacecraft is scheduled to lift off at 8.18am aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre.

The crew is in good condition, and launch preparations are complete, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Nov 24.

China’s Shenzhou missions have been sending trios of Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong station for six-month stays since 2021.

Ali is scheduled for a short-term visit before returning with two of the outgoing Shenzhou-23 crew.

During the in-orbit phase, Ali will primarily take care of experiments for the cooperation between China and Pakistan, in addition to daily operations.

His mission will be to carry out four scientific projects in the fields of biotechnology and materials, and he is set to conduct an in-orbit experiment on photosynthetic microorganisms, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Zhu Yangzhu from the Shenzhou-23 crew will be staying in space for a year-long mission.

The launch comes amid an accelerating race to the moon with the United States, which alleges that Beijing plans to colonise and mine lunar territory and resources, claims Beijing has strongly rejected.

Shenzhou-24, launching aboard a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, is the 41st flight mission of China’s crewed space programme and will complete an in-orbit rotation with the Shenzhou-23 crew, authorities said.

In orbit, the crew will carry out space science experiments alongside planned station research. REUTERS, AP