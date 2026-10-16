China targets practical action from global governance forum next week

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Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with Botswana's President Duma Boko (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 13, 2026. Kai Naito/Pool via REUTERS

BEIJING, Oct 16 - China is aiming to spur more effective and accessible global governance solutions at a forum next week, convened under its push for an alternative governance system for the world.

• The Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs will host the Global Governance Forum, themed on rebuilding trust and confidence, on October 23 to 25 in the Xiongan New Area located within the northern province of Hebei.

• The forum aims to further explore specific and effective approaches, as well as tangible and attainable solutions to help the international community solve problems, the president of the institute, Wu Ken, told reporters on Friday.

• Around 180 foreign guests from the Global South, Europe, the US and elsewhere are expected at the forum, with 70% of attendees being experts, academics and prominent figures from fields including climate change, AI and trade. Chinese guests number more than 200.

• Introduced last year by President Xi Jinping, the Global Governance Initiative is Beijing's diplomatic push for multilateralism and a reformed and more equitable global governance system.

• China sees the current system as deficient, with the UN Charter not effectively observed and the Global South underrepresented. REUTERS