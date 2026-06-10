China, Taiwan spar over legality of coast guard patrols east of island

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A Taiwan Coast Guard patrol vessel moves in Keelung, as China conducts \"Justice Mission 2025\" military drills around Taiwan, in Keelung, Taiwan, December 30, 2025. REUTERS/Ann Wang

BEIJING/TAIPEI, June 10 - China and Taiwan sparred on Wednesday over the legality of Chinese coast guard patrols to the east of the island, after the government in Taipei said merchant ships had been "harassed" close to its waters.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, was angered after Japan and the Philippines said last month they would begin formal talks on their maritime boundaries, viewing that as involving waters off Taiwan.

Late on Saturday, Chinese state media reported ships had been sent to carry out a "special maritime traffic law-enforcement operation" in the waters east of Taiwan in response to the Japanese and Philippine announcement.

Taiwan said those ships had in recent days been "harassing" commercial shipping by asking them for information about their point of origin and destination and claiming jurisdiction.

"The relevant mainland authorities' law-enforcement patrols in the relevant waters are a just act to safeguard national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests," Zhang Han, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said in Beijing.

The Chinese coast guard is conducting "law-enforcement patrols" in the waters east of Taiwan in accordance with the law, and China will continue to strengthen its control over those waters, she said.

TAIWAN ANGERED

The patrols have angered Taiwan's government, which rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei on Wednesday, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said China was "using so-called 'law enforcement' as a pretext to pursue expansion".

"The Chinese communists have no right to intervene in matters concerning the waters east of Taiwan, whether they involve Taiwan's sovereignty or jurisdiction," he said, describing China as a "problem-maker" that is damaging the status quo.

Beijing recognises no claims of sovereignty by Taiwan's government and has rejected multiple offers of talks by President Lai Ching-te, saying he is a "separatist."

"The Chinese communists' actions not only endanger our country's sovereignty, but also violate relevant international laws and international conventions," Taiwan's cabinet Secretary-General Xavier Chang said at a separate event in Taipei.

"We will not yield an inch of our blue maritime territory," he added.

Taiwan has also complained in the past month of Chinese coast guard ships getting close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, which sit strategically at the top of the South China Sea.

Zhang, the spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said China had sovereignty over the Pratas and its patrols there were likewise "normal".

"If the Democratic Progressive Party authorities dare to provoke, they must bear all consequences arising from this," she added, referring to Taiwan's ruling party.

Taiwan would be more secure after "peaceful reunification", Zhang said.

"Taiwan compatriots will be able to truly live and work in peace and contentment in a peaceful and tranquil environment." REUTERS