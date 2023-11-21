China says would be 'serious mistake' if Argentina cuts ties

FILE PHOTO: China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning attends a press conference in Beijing, China July 26, 2023. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File photo
Updated
35 sec ago
Published
39 sec ago

BEIJING - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it would be a "serious mistake" in Argentina's diplomacy if the South American nation were to cut ties with major countries like China or Brazil.

China is an important trading partner for Argentina, and its elected government attaches great importance to relations with China, said Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular news conference.

On Sunday, Argentina elected Javier Milei as its new president. The right-wing libertarian has criticised China and Brazil, saying he won't deal with "communists," and favours stronger U.S. ties. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top