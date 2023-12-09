China says not much chance of success at COP28 without a solution on fossil fuels

DUBAI - China's top climate envoy Xie Zhenhua on Staurday said there was little chance the COP28 climate summit would be called a success if nations could not agree to language on the future of fossil fuels.

Asked if China supported a fossil fuel "phase out" he referred to the terms used in the 'Sunnylands' agreement reached with the United States last month. He said another option would be to gradually reduce the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix.

He also said China supports efforts to triple global renewable energy capactiy. REUTERS