China says it is ready to work closely with North Korea to help relations reach higher level

Newly elected Chairman of China's 14th National People's Congress Standing Committee, Zhao Leji takes his oath during the Third Plenary Session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, 10 March 2023. MARK R. CRISTINO/Pool via REUTERS/ File photo
Updated
Apr 11, 2024, 10:30 PM
Published
Apr 11, 2024, 10:30 PM

BEIJING - China is willing to work closely with the North Korean legislature to help relations reach a "higher level," China's top legislator Zhao Leji was quoted as saying by the foreign ministry on Thursday.

"It has always been our strategic unwavering policy to maintain, consolidate and develop China-DPRK relations," Zhao quoted China's President Xi Jinping as saying when he met with North Korean politician Choe Ryong Hae.

Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) is North Korea's official name. REUTERS

