China, Saudi Arabia agree to strengthen coordination on regional, global matters

Flags of China and Saudi Arabia are seen in this picture, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour

BEIJING, Dec 15 - China and Saudi Arabia agreed to have closer communication and coordination on regional and international issues, with Beijing lauding Riyadh's role in ‍Middle ​East diplomacy, statements following a meeting between the ‍nations' foreign ministers on Sunday showed.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is on a three-nation ​tour in ​the Middle East that began in the United Arab Emirates and is expected to end in Jordan. He met with Saudi Arabia's Foreign ‍Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud in Riyadh on Sunday.

A joint statement published ​by China's official news agency ⁠Xinhua did not elaborate on what issues the countries will strengthen coordination on, but mentioned China's support for Saudi Arabia and Iran developing and enhancing their relations.

"(China) appreciates Saudi ​Arabia's leading role and efforts to achieve regional and international security and stability," the statement ‌released on Monday said.

The statement ​also reiterated both countries' support for a "comprehensive and just settlement" of the Palestinian issue and the formation of an independent state for Palestinians.

At a high-level meeting, Wang told his Saudi counterpart that China has always regarded Saudi Arabia as a "priority for Middle East diplomacy" and an important partner in global diplomacy, ‍a Chinese foreign ministry statement on Monday said.

He also encouraged more ​cooperation in energy and investments, as well as in the fields of new energy and ​green transformation.

The countries have agreed to mutually exempt ‌visas for diplomatic and special passport holders from both sides, according to the joint statement. REUTERS