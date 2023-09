JAKARTA - China's Premier Li Qiang travelled aboard a bullet train in a trial run of a Beijing-funded $7.3 billion railway project in Indonesia on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the company behind the project told Reuters.

Li, accompanied by senior Indonesian minister Luhut Pandjaitan, tested the train across a 41-kilometre (25.5 miles) section of the track from Jakarta to Karawang town, Emir Monti, spokesperson for the consortium building the project, KCIC, said. REUTERS