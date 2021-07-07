China Perspective Podcast: Will Beijing’s plans to return Communist Party to revolutionary roots backfire?

China Perspective Ep 4: Will Beijing’s plans to return Communist Party to revolutionary roots backfire?

8:37 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.

Tan Dawn Wei, China Bureau Chief, The Straits Times chats about the following points:

1. How Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to bring CCP back to its revolutionary roots (1:26)

2. The removal of Didi Chuxing on app stores by China’s cyberspace regulator (4:20)

3. Questions over the efficiency of Chinese made vaccines jeopardising the soft-power win for Beijing (6:20)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah

Edited by: Dan Koh

