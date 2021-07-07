China Perspective Podcast: Will Beijing’s plans to return Communist Party to revolutionary roots backfire?

China Perspective Ep 4: Will Beijing’s plans to return Communist Party to revolutionary roots backfire?
8:37 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.
Tan Dawn Wei, China Bureau Chief, The Straits Times chats about the following points:
1. How Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to bring CCP back to its revolutionary roots (1:26)
2. The removal of Didi Chuxing on app stores by China’s cyberspace regulator (4:20)
3. Questions over the efficiency of Chinese made vaccines jeopardising the soft-power win for Beijing (6:20)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Aleemah Basirah
Edited by: Dan Koh
