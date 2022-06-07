China Perspective Podcast: Why is China lobbying for more support from the Pacific Islands?

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker. They discuss why is China so focused on lobbying for more support from the Pacific Islands and how US President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China.
In addition, Australia has accused a Chinese fighter jet of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres, threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea. What are China's reactions to these issues?
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee
