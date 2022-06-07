China Perspective Podcast: Why is China lobbying for more support from the Pacific Islands?

In this podcast, we discuss why is China so focused on lobbying for more support from the Pacific Islands. PHOTO: REUTERS
China Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
52 sec ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker. They discuss why is China so focused on lobbying for more support from the Pacific Islands and how US President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China.

In addition, Australia has accused a Chinese fighter jet of carrying out dangerous manoeuvres, threatening the safety of one of its maritime surveillance planes over the South China Sea. What are China's reactions to these issues?

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

Follow China Perspective Podcast every Tuesday on our Asian Insider Podcast channel:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/wQsB 

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Tan Dawn Wei's articles: https://str.sg/3xR7

Register for Asian Insider newsletter: https://str.sg/stnewsletters

---

Discover ST's special edition podcasts:

Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wsfD

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia Embed: https://str.sg/ws76

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wnBi

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

SG Extra Podcast: https://str.sg/w6mk

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top