China Perspective Podcast: Expected impact of Hong Kong's new chief executive John Lee's leadership

In this podcast, we discuss former security chief John Lee as Hong Kong's new chief executive, and what impact his leadership will have on international affairs and public freedom. PHOTO: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

Despite public disapproval, China believes its zero-Covid policy will help save lives and help the country continue to be productive. But with businesses in Shanghai and Beijing not operating, economists are keeping a close eye on its economy.

The team also discusses former security chief John Lee as Hong Kong's new chief executive, and what impact his leadership will have on international affairs and public freedom.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin

---

