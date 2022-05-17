China Perspective Podcast: Why Shanghai residents are sceptical of lifting of Covid restrictions

The team discusses how China's zero-Covid policy is taking a toll on its economy and will Shanghai's Covid-19 restrictions be lifted any time soon? And are China's recent PLA exercises an indication that it is one step closer to making its move on Taiwan?

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Nadhirah Kamarudin and Penelope Lee

