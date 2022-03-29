China Perspective Podcast: Why under-pressure China will comply with sanctions on Russia

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliot Danker and Bharati Jagdish.
In this week's episode, they discuss how China is rejecting speculation that it might try to circumvent international sanctions against Russia, and Shanghai going back into Covid-19 lockdown, and the latest updates regarding the China Eastern Boeing 737-800 crash last week.
Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team
Edited by: Dan Koh & Penelope Lee
