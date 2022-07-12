China Perspective Podcast: Public scepticism over China's response to increasing Covid-19 cases

In this podcast, the latest talking points in China are tackled by ST's China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei. PHOTO: AFP
China Bureau Chief
Updated
Published
18 min ago

Synopsis: The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China in this weekly podcast.

The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker.

They review the results of a survey that illustrated the public's willingness to stay in China, and the discussion US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken had with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the topic of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Produced by: Tan Dawn Wei (dawntan@sph.com.sg) & Money FM's Breakfast Huddle team

Edited by: Vikraman Venketasubramanian

