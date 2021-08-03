China Perspective Podcast: How China is containing new Covid-19 Delta variant spread

China Perspective Ep 7: How China is containing its new Covid-19 Delta variant spread
7:44 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses the latest developments in China.
The Straits Times' China bureau chief Tan Dawn Wei chats with Money FM 89.3's Elliott Danker about the following points:
-
China's efforts to contain recent Covid-19 Delta variant outbreak in several months (1:32)
-
China's securities regulator calling for talks with its American counterparts after the IPO halt of Chinese edutech stocks (3:42)
-
Chinese envoy Kong Xuanyou warns Japan about blossoming relationship with the US in this region (5:27)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Ernest Luis & Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
---
